COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations hit new record for third day, 20 deaths in 24 hours

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While school districts across Arkansas are voting to mandate masks or not, hospitalizations continue to push past record numbers and ICU bed numbers dwindle.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 putting the total at 1,446 patients in Arkansas with COVID-19.

Officials with the ADH reported two fewer COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, Arkansas hospitals currently only have 14 ICU beds left in the state.

There are two new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 296, another record high for Arkansas.

The ADH report shows an increase of 20 new deaths of patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported 2,940 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 410,832. The active case count went up to 24,215 after an increase of 838 active cases.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,105,696, an increase of 4,369 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 2,927 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 344,813.