COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations increase, active cases go down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas went up Sunday. Active cases, though, are down after two days of increasing.

The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas went up by 10 in the last 24 hours, rising to 290. Of the hospitalized patients, 73 are on ventilators, a decrease of three.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data Sunday showing that active cases went down, falling by 52 to 4,580.

Health officials say there were 266 new cases of the virus, moving the state’s total so far during the pandemic to 516,245.

Health officials also reported 14 more deaths from the virus, raising the state’s total to 8,497. The number of total deaths in Arkansas is now greater than the population of Montgomery County, which has a population of 8,484.

ADH reported 6,627 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,409,098 while Arkansans partially vaccinated are at 291,894.

“We continue to see a lower level of COVID throughout Arkansas today compared the past few months,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Our vaccine efforts are critical to preventing another increase in cases.”