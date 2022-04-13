LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 case data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Wednesday shows the number of hospitalizations in the state continues to decline to some of the lowest numbers seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ADH data showed that total hospitalizations were down to 64 on Wednesday. This comes after the department showed no reporting for the previous 4 days due to technical issues. The number of patients requiring ventilators is down to 14, while the number of ICU cases is at 22.

Health officials reported that active cases in Arkansas went up by 48 to 1,057. The data also showed 127 new cases of the virus, raising the state’s pandemic total to 833,948.

The ADH reported nine additional COVID-19 attributed deaths in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 11,325.

There are now 1,582,549 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 373,262 who are partially immunized.