COVID-19 in Arkansas: Nearly 5,000 new cases, most since pandemic began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported the highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with 4,978 new cases on Thursday, Dec. 30 with 18 additional deaths.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson read the latest numbers at his weekly press conference, also announcing cases considered active increased by 4,031 to 18,644.

There are 585 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 104 of them on ventilators.

Of the state’s 4,436,180 vaccine doses received, 3,694,614 have been administered, for a rate of 83.30%

The total of fully vaccinated people in the state is 1,504,510 while 352,512 are partially immunized.

The counties reporting the most new cases today are:

Pulaski: 1,158

Craighead: 439

Faulkner: 283

The governor also announced 1.5 million iHealth at-home testing kits will be distributed to Arkansans. National Guardsmen will assist with the delivery of these tests to various local health units and county public libraries.

Gov. Hutchinson urges those who test positive for COVID-19 to follow the latest CDC guidelines for isolating, including:

Stay home for five days

If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

To learn more, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.