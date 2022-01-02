COVID-19 in Arkansas: State hits fourth-highest number of active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of reported active cases of COVID-19 reached their highest in nearly a year on Sunday as they passed the 26,000 mark. Hospitalizations also continued to climb in the state, reflecting last year’s post-holiday surge.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,421 new active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, brining the state’s current active case count to 26,577. That’s the highest since Jan. 10, 2021, and the fourth-highest number reported since Jan. 1, 2021. On January 10, 2021, the ADH reported 27,492 cases of COVID-19.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 went up as well. There were 38 more COVID-19 positive patients in Arkansas hospitals on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 683. Despite the high number of active cases, though, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are less than half they were when the state experienced similar active case numbers with the previous waves of the Alpha and Delta variants.

There was no change reported in the number of patients on ventilators which stands at 98.

In all, there were 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the state since Saturday, according to the ADH. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 572,577.

There were 16 more deaths attributed to the virus, half of Saturday’s total of 32. In all, 9,196 people are reported to have died from COVID-19 complications in Arkansas. On Saturday, the number of deaths passed the current population of Clarksville, the state’s 43rd largest city, which has a population of 9,178.

A lower day in reporting because of the holiday. The key stats to watch are hospitalizations and deaths. These are lagging indicators and the next couple of weeks will guide decisions on hospital capacity. Vaccinations are increasing which helps a lot. pic.twitter.com/auaF39TzLx — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 2, 2022

The ADH reported that there were 2,416 doses of the vaccine given in the previous 24 hours.

The number of people fully immunized in Arkansas went up by 455 to 1,507,703 on Sunday. The number of partially immunized people went up by 488 to 355,561.