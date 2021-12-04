COVID-19 in Arkansas: State hits two-week high for vaccine doses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas recorded the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in two weeks on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 14,844 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

“Today’s report shows the highest number of vaccine doses administered in two weeks,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “This is good news as cold weather is approaching and we’re in the swing of the holidays. Let’s continue to get vaccinated as we fight COVID.”

Today’s report shows the highest number of vaccine doses administered in two weeks. This is good news as cold weather is approaching and we’re in the swing of the holidays. Let’s continue to get vaccinated as we fight COVID. pic.twitter.com/2jTgvANo7J — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 4, 2021

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,455,083, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 330,663. The number of Arkansans receiving a COVID-19 booster is 319,168.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported there were 7,555 active cases of the virus, up 414 from the previous day. Of the active cases, 76.4% were in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The ADH data also showed new cases went up by 805, pushing up the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas during the pandemic to 532,973.

Currently, 434 patients are hospitalized from the virus, one more since Friday. There were 169 Arkansans in the state’s intensive care units, a decrease of two from the previous count, and 84 people on ventilators, four more than the previous day. Of the patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications since Feb. 1, 87.7% were not fully vaccinated.

The Saturday data also showed that the number of deaths increased by 22 to 8,721 since the pandemic began. Of the people who have died since Feb. 1, 85.8 were not fully vaccinated.