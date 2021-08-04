COVID-19 in Arkansas: State only has 25 ICU beds available, active cases top 20,000 for first time since January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data released Wednesday shows the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have topped 20,000 for the first time since January while hospitals continue to be slammed with patients.

The latest figures from the Arkansas Department of Health note there are 20,559 active cases of the virus, the highest number of active cases since January 21. These numbers reflect a 421 percent increase over this day in July.

There are currently 1,232 patients being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals, down 18 from the previous day, and the number of patients on ventilators remained at 260.

ADH officials also reported Wednesday that there are only 25 intensive care unit beds available in the state.

There are 15 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,230 lives lost in the state.

The state saw a second straight day of more than 10,000 vaccine doses being given, with 11,156 doses administered in the last day. An additional 3,824 Arkansans were added to the rolls of the fully immunized, moving that number to 1,080,557. Another 321,617 people in the state are partially vaccinated.