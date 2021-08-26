COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees spike in vaccinations, but also more than 30 new deaths

FILE – This June 14, 2021, file photo shows a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines ar Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Japan’s health ministry said Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 that it is suspending use of about 1.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna Inc. after contamination was found in portions of unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country desperately tries to accelerate vaccinations amid the surge of infections. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health officials in Arkansas reported a spike in COVID-19 vaccinations in new data released Thursday, as well as drops in hospitalizations and patients requiring enhanced care.

The new figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show 31,544 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day amount seen in months.

There are now 1,190,394 Arkansans fully immunized from COVID-19, an increase of 11,919, with another 347,784 residents around the state having been partially immunized.

Along with the news of the jump in vaccinations, the state saw decreases across the board in its hospital metrics. The number of patients hospitalized from the virus fell by 43 to 1,325, while the number of patients in ICU and requiring ventilators saw smaller drops and now sit at 528 and 352, respectively.

While the news of high vaccinations numbers and drops in hospitalizations was surely welcomed around the state, another 32 Arkansans died in the last day from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 6,806

The state saw 2,318 new cases reported, bringing the total number during the pandemic to 443,564.

In a tweet, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson celebrated the jump in vaccines given but also mourned the latest victims of the virus.

So glad to see >31,000 doses given w/the number of 1st doses almost as high as the number of 2nd doses, but it’s never a good day when we have 32 new COVID deaths. This represents the loss of neighbors & friends. Increasing vaccines will reduce cases, hospitalizations & deaths. Gov. Asa Hutchinson

State health officials also released new information tied to pediatric COVID-19 cases around the state. The data shows that there have been 76,678 pediatric cases in Arkansas since the pandemic started, with 6,016 active cases in the state as of Thursday.

The pediatric cases skewed older, with more than 41,000 cases seen in kids aged 12-18. Still, the state still reported more than 22,000 cases in patients 5-1, just over 9,000 cases in young children 1-4 and even a bit more than 3,400 cases in infants under the age of 1.