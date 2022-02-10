LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported the latest COVID-19 numbers in his weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases decreased by 2,790 to 24,274 while the total number of cases rose by 1,825 to 802,198.

10 Arkansans were reported to have died from COVID-19 since yesterday, making the total 9,937 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalization numbers continue to decline as 66 less people are in the hospital, making the total number of patients currently hospitalized 1,257. The number of patients currently on ventilators sits at 186, a decrease of five since yesterday.

The ADH reports no new vaccine doses have been received, but 3,865 were administered. The percent of doses given stands at 78.80%

The number of individuals who have received one dose decreased by 23 to 371,320. 1,554,238 Arkansans are fully immunized as 1,249 have received all doses.

Gov. Hutchinson also gave an update on the distribution of K95 masks, as many Arkansans are saying they have not received them.

The governor responded by saying while he is glad they are coming to the state, he has not heard an update from the federal government on their shipping status.