COVID-19 in Oklahoma: 1,800 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials report more and 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 along with seven more deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The number of people in Oklahoma who have died from the coronavirus hit 2,994 Monday, as the state health department reported 1,837 additional confirmed cases of the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been 356,816 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

About 40,000 cases were reported as active Monday. Johns Hopkins University says nearly 19% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive over the past week.