COVID-19 in Oklahoma: 1,800 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials report more and 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 along with seven more deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The number of people in Oklahoma who have died from the coronavirus hit 2,994 Monday, as the state health department reported 1,837 additional confirmed cases of the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been 356,816 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

About 40,000 cases were reported as active Monday. Johns Hopkins University says nearly 19% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive over the past week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers