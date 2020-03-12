COVID-19 prompts school closures

The Natural State takes precautions when it comes to schools and COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The threat of COVID-19 has school districts closing their doors and moving online across the state of Arkansas.

Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville and its other three locations — Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale — will be closed through March 30th.

The University of Arkansas has moved all classes online beginning March 16. As the number of cases grows in Arkansas the university felt like it was in the best interest of the students and staff to suspend all in-person classes and that will continue through the end of the semester.

Assistant Chancellor Mark Rushing said the university wants to make it clear that this is not a closure. The University will stay open and day-to-day operations will continue, including housing and dining services. The library and computer labs will also stay open.

Within the next few days, faculty and instructors are asked to prepare and transition their coursework to an online format.

Rushing recommends students also practice social distancing. Any students who become sick should visit the Pat Walker Health Center immediately.

Students said they are nervous and bummed about the transition. “It kind of stinks our freshmen year is being cut short,” said UA student Presley White, “but I guess what is necessary is what’s best.” Another student said, “I am definitely nervous about the effectiveness of teaching a class from this point forward, especially since the majority of the classes were not online focus before … and now they apparently need to be.”

If any other school districts or universities take precautionary measures for COVID-19 KNWA/KFTA will update.