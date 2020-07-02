COVID-19 spread continues in prisons; 13 inmate deaths

In this photo taken May 13, 2011, a guard is shown in a tower at the Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Unit near Tucker, Ark. AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — New COVID-19 cases in Arkansas hit an all-time one day high of 878 — more than 150 cases are in one prison — on Thursday, July 2, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily briefing.

Hot Spring County has at least 151 new cases and those may all be at the Ouachita River Unit (ORU) in Malvern, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) tested 1,742 inmates and 369 results returned positive for COVID-19 at ORU.

East Arkansas Regional Unit in St. Francis County tested 1,555 inmates, 650 were positive, 570 have recovered and one inmate died, according to the Arkansas Department of Health Congregate Settings report for June 30.

Eleven deaths happened at Cummins Unit in Lincoln County and another at Randall L. Williams Unit in Jefferson County, according to the ADH.

Head of Arkansas prisons to retire amid virus outbreak

A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 continues to impact state prisons & staff

A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 behind bars; an inmate’s letter

Arkansas fails when it comes to COVID-19 response for inmates