COVID-19 test may give false-negatives; used at prisons

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) uses the testing equipment that a new study shows may have given false-negatives for COVID-19. One instrument is at the Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to BOP.

Overall, the state has about 80 of the devices which are located at private healthcare facilities, such has hospital and clinics, according to the Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Officer Danyelle McNeill.

The item is Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test. On Thursday, May 14, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the false negative results. The company, Abbott Laboratories, said, “while no test is perfect, Abbott’s ID NOW is delivering reliable results.”

This is the test the White House has been using for President Trump, members of his staff, and White House visitors. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday, May 15, the White House still has confidence in the rapid COVID-19 test despite the new information about returning possible false-negatives.

FDA STATEMENT

“We are still evaluating the information about inaccurate results and are in direct communications with Abbott about this important issue. We will continue to study the data available and are working with the company to create additional mechanisms for studying the test. This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test,” said Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices.

The New York University study showed that the Abbott tests missed about one-third of positive cases of 100 patients. The research has not been published in a medical journal. The report is on BioRxiv, a website where researchers post their work prior to being peer reviewed.

BioRxiv disclaimer: these are preliminary reports that have not been peer-reviewed. They should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or be reported in news media as established information.

ABBOTT’S RESPONSE TO THE NYU STUDY

The NYU study results are not consistent with other studies. For example, in another recent study in Washington state, out of approximately 1,000 subjects there were 23 positive for COVID-19 on a lab test and ID NOW picked up 21, demonstrating 91% sensitivity and 100% specificity. We have many questions for the study authors.

While no test is perfect, Abbott’s ID NOW is delivering reliable results when and where they’re needed most. The test is performing as expected by the more than 1,000+ sites using ID NOW for COVID-19.

The world needs a variety of tests in labs and at point of care, and as many as possible, if we are to help reduce the risk people have every single day of contracting the virus. ID NOW is an important tool in that equation. Risk reduction is the goal, which is why we’re developing as many tests as we can across all of our diagnostics platforms.

The Chicago-based company has two tests that received Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for COVID-19 detection. Abbott expects to produce about 5 million tests a month, according to its website.