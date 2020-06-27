COVID-19 testing turnaround time

Tina Nguyen, a nurse at at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle’s International District, takes a nose swab sample from a patient in a car during drive-up testing for COVID-19, Friday, May 15, 2020. As testing supplies for coronavirus have become more abundant, the clinic has been able to offer testing to anyone in the community by appointment if they are experiencing symptoms. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas is doing thousands of COVID-19 tests each day, but some of you reached out with concerns on how long it is taking to get your results back.

According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health, it’s not aware of any backlog but said that testing turnaround time will vary depending on where your results are being processed.

Through the ADH lab, test results typically take about 48 to 72 hours — but can take up to a week to come back.

Quest Diagnostics reported a one day turn around for priority patients and two to three days for others. It can be longer at times of higher demand.

LabCorp takes two to seven days according to its website.

ADH said it has increased capacity substantially within the last few months and is working to turn test results as quickly as possible.