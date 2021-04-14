COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Benton County Fairgrounds

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BENTOVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mass vaccination clinic is happening now in Benton County.

It’s at the Benton County Fairgrounds until 7 p.m.

Benton County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can receive a shot.

Residents can make an appointment or walk-in for a vaccine without an appointment until 6 p.m.

Brenna Neumann of Collier Drug Stores says they will continue vaccinations as long as they have access to the vaccine. “Right now, vaccine is plentiful, we’re just trying to offer various options for the community in both counties,” Neumann said.

The clinic continues on April 21 starting at 8 a.m.

Residents who are eligible for the vaccine, can make an appointment online. They can also call (479) 935-4316. Residents are asked to leave their first and last name and spell it out. A call back number, date of birth and county of residence is also needed.

Residents can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic.