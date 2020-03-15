COVID-19: Where Arkansans can be tested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local hospitals and doctor’s offices are being overwhelmed during the COVID-19 outbreak, but officials have designated certain places they ask those who desire tests to go.

Currently, Washington Regional has designated two places that those who exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus can go:

Washington Regional Urgent Care location in Fayetteville (3 E. Appleby Rd. Suite 101)

-Testing is available until Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m. at which point a new screening clinic will open.

Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic (3318 N. North Hills Boulevard)

-This new screening clinic will open Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m.

Washington Regional officials urge that visits to these locations be limited exclusively to people who show symptoms of COVID-19.

Patients needing other urgent care assistance are encouraged to visit Washington Regional centers in Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville or Harrison.

Walmart has also said it will be allotting a portion of its stores and parking lots for testing once the COVID-19 test becomes more widely available.

This list will be updated as needed.