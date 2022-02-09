LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In data reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on February 9, active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both fell on Wednesday.

According to the ADH numbers, active cases fell by 3,238 to 27,064. Hospitalizations dropped by 36, to 1,323.

There were 32 deaths reported due to the virus, bringing the total during the pandemic to 9,927. Total cases in Arkansas now stand at 800,373.

The state reported that 8,300 vaccine doses were received, and 2,895 were administered. The percent of doses given stands at 78.7%.

The number of individuals who have received one dose fell by 28, to 371,343. The number of Arkansans fully immunized rose by 987, to 1,552,989.

The number of hospitalized patients on ventilators fell by five, to 191.

The counties reporting the most new cases were:

Pulaski – 242

Washington – 171

White – 141

“Today’s report continues the trend we’ve seen for the past few weeks,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet. “New cases remain lower than the previous week.”