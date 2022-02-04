LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Active COVID-19 cases across the state continue to fall, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health on February 4.

The latest numbers show that active cases fell by 5,286, to 44,478. Total cases stand at 791,730, an increase of 1,507 from Thursday.

There were 29 deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 9,762.

The number of total vaccine doses increased by 300, to 4,957,390, and 78.6% of those have been administered. The number of partially immunized individuals stands at 371,640, a decrease of 224. The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased by 847, to 1,549,401.

Hospitalizations fell by 50, to 1,555. Of those patients, 225 are on ventilators, a decrease of five compared to the day before.

The counties reporting the highest numbers of new cases added are:

Washington – 290

Benton – 105

Pulaski – 103

“The level of COVID hospitalizations is our best indication of the trend,” said Gov. Hutchinson in a tweet. “We’re moving in the right direction with active cases and hospitalizations declining.”