Crawford County residents benefit from hydroxychloroquine donation

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Alma pharmacy is expressing its gratitude to state officials after Arkansas received over 100,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine.

Typically used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis in the United States, hydroxychloroquine has recently seen a surge in use after the Trump administration announced it as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The donation comes from Amneal Pharmaceuticals in New Jersey and aides many pharmacies that only have about 30% of the stock required to treat patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Officials say that stock should be trending close to 100% in the coming days.

A UAMS COVID-19 task force determined how the state supplied hydroxychloroquine will be distributed and used for treatment.

Justin Boyd, pharmacist at Coleman Pharmacy of Alma released the following statement:

“We are thankful our patients are beneficiaries of this donation from Amneal. It will

allow us to continue providing maintenance therapy for our patients that rely on

hydroxychloroquine as part of their regular treatment. Now we will have adequate allocation for

our patients, giving our supply chain time to rebound after the previous disruption due to the

demand created by treatment for COVID-19 patients.”