Crystal Bridges, Momentary temporarily closes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced today that it will be temporarily shutting its doors effective Monday in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges had this to say:

“Like many public institutions around the world, we’ve been closely monitoring CDC reports on COVID-19 as well as following recommendations from the state of Arkansas and working with local government organizations. Though there are no confirmed cases in Northwest Arkansas, for the safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers, and this community, we’ve made the decision to temporarily close.”

Crystal Bridges has about five miles of trails and grounds that will remain open to allow residents the opportunity to still view some of the artwork in a natural setting.