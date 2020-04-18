Crystal Bridges, the Momentary to host blood drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary are coming together to assist the Red Cross with a blood drive during this difficult time.

Wednesday, May 6th and Thursday, May 7th, the Momentary will be hosting the blood drive and invites the community to participate. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

To ensure the safety of all involved and maintain social distancing, a scheduled appointment is required in order to donate blood.

For more information about the event, refer to the Momentary’s website here.