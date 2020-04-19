Cummins Prison reports 300+ cases of COVID-19

GOULD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cummins Prison in Lincoln County has reported over 300 positive cases of COVID-19 within its facilities.

This comes from Governor Asa Hutchinson who addressed the prison’s outbreak in a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Officials report that nearly 1400 inmates have been tested but only 634 of the tests have gotten their results back — of those 348 were positive. This includes 6 employees.

“All of the Department of Health guidelines are being followed, they’re being cared for,” said Hutchinson. “In terms of medical news almost all are asymptomatic, in other words they are not showing symptoms and only 3 have been hospitalized.”

Governor Hutchinson has asked the parole board to screen and review all non-violent, non-sex offenders that are due for release in the next 6 months to be considered for an earlier release date.