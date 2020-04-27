Database offers access to mental health services for frontline workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mental health professionals across the state of Arkansas are offering their services free of charge to medical personnel and first responders.

Thanks to a partnership with Uplift Arkansas, mental health professionals have created an online database listing their services. The page is called “Free Therapy Support For Frontline Workers” and lists the available resources able to be used.

“If you are a therapist or a small business or restaurant owner or a farmer, and you want to pivot and help people or let people know you’re still open, go to UpliftArkansas.com and you can start helping people because it’s Arkansans helping Arkansans and that’s what we desire for this to be,” says Tim Whitley, CEO and founder of Team SI.

The database will remain active until June 30th.