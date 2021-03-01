Decatur hosting vaccination clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, Aspen Valley Hospital clinical pharmacist Kelly Atkinson organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the command unit trailer set up next to the vaccination tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, Colo. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Decatur announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, March 4.

Collier Drug Store along with the Decatur Fire Department is hosting the clinic on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 363 East Jo Avenue (building north of City Hall).

500 vaccines will be made available to those individuals over the age of 65, or those part of the original Phase 1A category.

This clinic is by appointment only and appointments can be made online at the link located here or call 479-935-4316.

This is a voicemail phone number only, when called please leave first and last name spelled out, a callback phone number, date of birth, and county of residence.

A Collier pharmacist will return your call to schedule the appointment. Spanish messages will be accepted as well.