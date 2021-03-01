Decatur hosting vaccination clinic

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Decatur announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, March 4.
Collier Drug Store along with the Decatur Fire Department is hosting the clinic on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 363 East Jo Avenue (building north of City Hall).
500 vaccines will be made available to those individuals over the age of 65, or those part of the original Phase 1A category.
This clinic is by appointment only and appointments can be made online at the link located here or call 479-935-4316.
This is a voicemail phone number only, when called please leave first and last name spelled out, a callback phone number, date of birth, and county of residence.
A Collier pharmacist will return your call to schedule the appointment. Spanish messages will be accepted as well.