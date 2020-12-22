Department of Health issues new directive for indoor venues

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says the Department of Health will be posting new guidelines that tighten restrictions on some indoor venues.

According to the new directive, events with 10 or more people will need prior approval and submit a plan to the Department of Health.

This is down from the previous rule of 100.

The governor said this doesn’t mean you can’t have large gatherings.

“It just simply means you have to have a good plan approved by the Department of Health to make sure it’s safe and that you have your distancing, you have your mask requirements and other things that are necessary,” Governor Hutchinson says.

This won’t apply to churches, restaurants or other places that fall under other specific guidelines.

The new directive will begin on January 2 and run through March 1.

