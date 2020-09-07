Dickson St. Bookshop reopens to public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The doors of a local gem, the Dickson Street Bookshop open to customers again, after shutting down for nearly six months because of the coronavirus crisis.

Manager Suedee Hall-Elkins says keeping their customers and staff safe is a top priority and it has taken several precautionary measures to protect them.

For starters, it installed an ultraviolet light system with ion cleaners inside its HVAC units to kill bacteria and viruses in the air.high-quality air filters and fans were also added to help with ventilation.

Everyone must wear a mask to get in and a hand sanitizing station is placed at the entrance. Hall-Elkins says it is also limiting the number of people inside the store at the same time.

“It’s really rewarding to see all of these people just kind of lining up at the door and so happy to be back in our store. Everybody has been super respectful and following all of our rules,” said Hall-Elkins.

A clear barrier has been added at the counter as well as a contactless credit card machine. The book shop is opened seven days a week but the hours of operations have been reduced to give staff more time to clean after each day.