Discussions of when to re-open state are underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson announced today during this COVID-19 briefing that discussions of when to return to business as usual are already underway.

Hutchinson deferred to Arkansas Attorney General Dr. Greg Bledsoe who he appointed to the medical advisory board for COVID-19. Bledsoe says that the committee meets every morning to discuss the latest data and plans for the future.

Bledsoe notes that, “We’re going to let science and good data drive the discussion as far as making these decisions about what to open, how soon to open and under what parameters do we open things?”

He says that the team wants to do right in terms of public health of Arkansans, but also the health of the economy and that a decision involving Gov. Hutchinson is coming soon.