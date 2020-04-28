Doctors tell patients to seek care if they’re sick; doesn’t always have to be COVID related

FORT SMITH/ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors at Mercy are giving a “gentle reminder” for patients to contact their physician should they need medical care — because COVID-19 is not the only illness out there.

We’re aware that people may be putting off care, waiting until a problem becomes more difficult to treat because of fears about coming into clinic offices and the ER,” said Dr. Steve Goss, president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. “We want to assure everyone that we’ve taken extraordinary measures to make care safe, in all our locations, including the emergency rooms.”

Patients do not have to go to a facility as Mercy Clinics offer video and telephone visits. If an in-person visit is necessary, safeguards are in place to keep the patient protected from exposure of the new coronavirus.

We have been blessed in our region that we have not seen as many COVID-19 positive cases as in other areas of our country,” said Amy Fore, chief operating officer for Mercy Clinic Fort Smith Communities. “We believe that our social distancing actions are one factor that has kept the total case rate low. We want to continue this trend and follow the current recommendations on social distancing, but at the same time let our community know that we are still here to treat other health needs that have not gone away since COVID-19 started.”

Mercy is screening patients, co-workers and doctors at the entrance of every building. Visits with patients have been limited to reduce the risk of exposure. If an in-person visit is required the person is taken to an exam room so they’re not in the public areas within the facility.

MERCY LOCATIONS

Mercy-GoHealth Fayetteville, 3391 N. College Ave., Suite 1, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Mercy-GoHealth Springdale, 4962 Elm Springs Road, Suite 5, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Mercy-GoHealth Rogers, 2012 S. Promenade Blvd., open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Mercy Convenient Care Zero Street, 1400 Zero St. in Fort Smith, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Mercy Convenient Care 79 th Street, 3505 S. 79 th St. in Fort Smith, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Mercy Clinic Orthopedics-River Valley, 3501 W.E. Knight Drive, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for injuries.

Here are all of Mercy’s online resources: www.mercy.net/covid19