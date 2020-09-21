Don’t delay your dental visits during pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With new safety protocols in place, dentists are encouraging patients to come back for routine care.

Many things are being put on hold during the pandemic, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some people are even hesitant to get back in the examination chair when it comes to a routine visit to the dentist.

Northwest Arkansas Family Dental is one of several dental offices whose doors are back open with safety guidelines in place to protect its staff and patients.

Dr. Wade Kifer said on top of additional cleaning efforts, the office is fogged regularly with hypochlorous acid to neutralize any droplets in the air that could contain the virus.

Patients are prescreened, use a mouth rinse before procedures and wash their hands before and after their appointments.

Patients are asked to wait in their cars until their appointment is ready to start.

Kifer stresses the importance of good oral hygiene.

“Gum and teeth issues can cause heart and brain issues in the long term. So, we want to get people to make sure their overall total health is taken care of because when we put things off, it just puts us at higher risk for future problems,” said Dr. Kifer.

He recommends regular flossing, brushing your teeth twice a day and visiting your dentist at least every 6 months for routine checkups.

Some dentists are offering virtual visits so you might still be able to get a check-up without leaving your home so make sure to check it with your local dentist.