Don’t get trashy with your used PPE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you have seen used masks or latex gloves left on the ground, ditched in a parking lot or on sidewalks, you’re not alone.

Environmental Educator for the city of Fayetteville, Heather Ellzey tells us there is an increase in personal protection equipment litter. Some used gloves and masks are also being discarded in recycling bins.

She said the masks and gloves are made of very thin material which will eventually break down into our environment and end up in our water and soil. It can be a hazard and even deadly to animals who can get tangled in these materials.

Used PPE is also full of germs and bacteria which can continue to spread to other people and animals. When you’re done with it, throw it in the trash, not the recycling bins.

Those items are not recyclable and are considered contaminants. Ellzey said keeping your PPE out of the recycling bins keeps their sanitation workers safe from the very infectious coronavirus.

“Those masks are made to keep germs off ourselves and others and that is what it collects and throwing it in the recycling bins is definitely going to be a hazard to our drivers who have to go through those recyclables.”

Curbside drivers are advised to pick up cans and bottles around the PPE if they can. If not, they’ve been instructed to leave the entire bin behind with a note asking residents to remove the contaminated items before it can be picked up.

Ellzey encourages people to look at alternatives to single-use masks and gloves. “There are a lot of local opportunities to purchase handmade masks. Look for those that you can wash and reuse. It’s a great way to save on resources,” said Ellzey.