Dr. Nate Smith gives final daily COVID-19 update in Arkansas, leaving for CDC role

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Dr. Nate Smith gave his final daily COVID-19 update in Arkansas on Friday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and other members of the media thanked Smith for his service in Arkansas throughout the pandemic.

“Dr. Smith has been a great partner for us, and we really wish him well as he goes on into a new venture in service of our country,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson joked that he was asked to issue an executive order demanding that Smith stay in Arkansas.

Dr. Jose Romero will now be the acting Secretary of Health in Arkansas.

Dr. Romero works out of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock, and is a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

He has been practicing for more than 30 years and graduated medical school in 1977 from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara. He did his residency at SUNY at Stony Brook State University.

Smith will start his job with the CDC on August 28, 2020.