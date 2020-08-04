Early voting begins; proposed consolidation of Bethel Heights & Springdale

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for the first election being held since the pandemic taking place in Washington County Tuesday where residents will vote on the annexation of two local cities.

For those in Benton County, early voting will take place at the clerk’s offices in Bentonville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

Director of Elections, for Washington County, Jennifer Price said she wants voters coming through these doors to know their safety is a top priority.

This special election was called to decide if the city of Bethel Heights should merge into the city of Springdale. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said the initiative was started by a group of Bethel Heights residents frustrated with an unresolved sewage issue within its city.

After getting the required number of signatures from both cities to add the issue on the ballot, a special election was approved.

If the annex passes, Bethel Heights would no longer exist. Sprouse said it’s up to voters to decide, but it is ready to serve the area.

“Once the election is certified, we would move forward to deal with the current sewer issues, Springdale Utility would and we would begin providing fire and police coverage for that area.

Meanwhile, Susie Wright a Bethel Heights resident of nearly two decades, said she chose to buy her home there because of the open green fields and small-town feel. Wright is knocking on doors and making sure residents make their voices heard.

“I’ve been just discussing with them my concerns with the annexation primarily fire and police coverage, zoning laws that are coming up, crime and what that brings to property value,” said Wright.

She is worried that within a few years the area will be taken over by apartment complexes and big businesses, and she will no longer recognize her home.

Only eligible voters who live in those cities have a say in this election and for those voting, in person, they will see several changes. For starters, voters will have to social distance and maintain six feet from each other. Poll workers will be shielded by plexiglass and also wear gloves.

Voters will get a disposable stylus to sign their names in the poll book and to mark their selections at the express machines. Those machines will also be numbered so voters know exactly where to go.

“We really want voters to feel comfortable voting in person. We are always offering the absentee ballot that the vote can request. However, we want voters to know that we worked really hard to make sure our polling locations are safe,” said Price.

Poll workers will be there to answers questions if needed but Price said instructions have been updated on the equipment machines to reduce the need for face to face contact. There will also be hand sanitizer readily available for use.

Now, although masks are encouraged you can still vote even if you’re not wearing one. As voters are exempt from the state mask mandate. Price said this is a good test run to make sure they have everything in place.

It also gives them time to make any adjustments for future elections. Early voting goes through Monday, August 10 and election day is set for next Tuesday, August 11th.