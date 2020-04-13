Easter front porch photo sessions

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville photographer captures the moment families celebrate Easter all from their front porch while keeping social distancing in mind.

Sarah Castellano said she’s not letting the pandemic stop her family from an Easter tradition and thanks to a post on social media she’s able to make it happen from the steps of their home.

Family photoshoots are everything to the Castellano’s. Every year, Sarah said they get all dressed up and take photos to send to loved ones. She said it’s really important for them to stick to as normal of a routine as possible during this pandemic so she reached out to Courtney Boyd, a local photographer for help. This Easter, they put their Sunday’s best and stepped out for a photo session

“It’s just going to be a reminder for us in a time when we can’t have regular life we can still commemorate the moments that might have been a little sad in this world but happy for us,” said Sarah.

“We may not be able to go to a facility to celebrate things or go to someone’s house but you can celebrate where you are with who you have around you and that’s what matters most,” said Boyd, the eye behind the lens for the soul collective.

Boyd said she wanted to bring some light to families during these dark times.

This weekend alone, she’s captured an important moment for 25 families.