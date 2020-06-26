Elderly Lavaca woman’s death is COVID-related

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lavaca woman, 76, died at Mercy Hospital’s hospice unit Friday morning, June 26.

Sebastian County Coroner Kenneth Hobbs said the hospital determined the cause of death was COVID-19 related.

The woman tested positive for the virus and four days later tested negative, said Hobbs.

The woman had been in a nursing home since September in Fort Smith and recently transferred to the hospital’s hospice unit, said Hobbs.

Today’s death is the third case Hobbs has confirmed that’s COVID-19 related.

  • The first case was on June 1, Carlos Acosta Aguilera from Fort Smith.
  • The second case was on June 24, the woman died at a Fort Smith hospital’s emergency room.

There have been 324 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases in Sebastian County. Currently, 169 are active, 153 have recovered, and there have been two deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 case update page.

