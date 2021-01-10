Elective surgeries face deferral in wake of climbing COVID-19 numbers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, more elective surgeries could be postponed.

In order to make room for more COVID-19 patients, Mercy Hospital will have to delay elective surgeries.

Mercy President Eric Pianalto says he recognizes that it can be difficult for patients facing rescheduled surgeries.

“It’s hard for patients, you know. Patients really need the care. While it may not be urgent today, it could be urgent a week from now if we have to defer it,” Pianalto said.

While delaying surgeries may be necessary, it could hurt patients who need surgeries as soon as possible instead of waiting until an emergency.