FAA grants offer airports economic relief

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — What to do with $8.2 million? That’s what Northwest Arkansas National Airport is working on after receiving funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grants totaling $51 million were given to Arkansas airports across the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

STATEMENT FROM XNA

“The $8.2 million XNA received from the FAA will be used for operational funds to cover salaries of XNA employees and overhead to keep the airport in operation — this includes payroll, routine operating costs, utilities, maintenance and debt service.

XNA plans to keep 90% of our staff employed during this time, as the CARES Act requires.

We are beyond grateful to receive aid during this devastating time for the aviation industry.

XNA had a fantastic year of project funding from the FAA in 2019, with grants totaling approximately $17 million.

We look forward to continuing our symbiotic partnership with the FAA through this difficult time.”