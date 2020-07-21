Face shield; Is it effective against the coronavirus?

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new state-wide face mask mandate now in effect in Arkansas but, can a face shield be used as a substitute to wearing a mask?

Face shields have been used for years in hospitals and by those in the medical industry. Now some people are wearing them to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Burton Bledsoe is the Chief of Staff for Northwest Medical Center. He said a face shield should be worn with a mask to be the most effective especially when you’re not able to social distance.

Bledsoe said you want to close all of your mucus membranes to the environment.

“A mucosal surface is a surface that is very vascular so things are very easily absorbed from it, so the conjunctiva with the eyes, the red part of the conjunctiva, the lining of the nose and the mouth are areas where things are absorbed through,” said Bledsoe.

The face shield adds a layer of protection for your eyes but is not a substitute to wearing a mask.

The masks protect others from your droplets and the face shield protects you from their secretion.

Bledsoe said the face shield is a good addition for those who work in jobs where it is essential to see their facial expressions.

The shield is clear, easy to clean and allows for better communication.

He reiterates that wearing a mask is still the best form of protection and recommends the combination of the two when social distancing is a concern.

“If you are going to be in groups of people in close proximity for a prolonged period of time I think a face shield and safety glasses would be appropriate.”

You want to avoid touching the front of the shield and your face to not spread any germs around.

He recommends wearing a mask for your normal daily activities.