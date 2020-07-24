Facing eviction? The EOA is helping renters during the COVID-19 crisis

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — People living in federally funded housing will no longer be protected from eviction if they cannot pay their rent as a moratorium is set to expire.

There are local organizations helping those who are trying to keep a roof over their heads.

The Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County, also known as EOA received $285,000 to assist those struggling to pay their rent during this pandemic.

With the federal moratorium on evictions gone, renters who can’t make ends meet risk being put out of their homes.

Executive Director, Delia Anderson Farmer said in just over two weeks her staff has processed applications for $20,000 worth of assistance.

Renters can apply online and need to meet an income requirement to be eligible. Applications can take 5 to 7 days to be processed.

“Even for the renters who are past due, the rent doesn’t stop the charges continue to incur. We want to be able to help renters and provide that stop-gap measure to provide some assistance until they’re able to get back on their feet,” said Farmer.

Over at the Salvation Army, Director of Social Services Ambra Bruce said the need has also increased.

It has helped residents with $22,000 in rental and utility assistance in June and about $15,000 in rental assistance in May. The need for food boxes also continues to go up and Bruce encourages people in need to reach out for services.

If you get an eviction notice you do want to act right away. Farmer recommends seeking legal assistance, look to your local resources for support and to speak to your landlord. You might be able to work out an arrangement.