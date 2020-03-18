Facts VS. fear: Texas woman who traveled to Baldwin Co. for spring break has not tested positive for COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a notion widely spread on Facebook Tuesday that a woman who spent last week in South Baldwin County tested positive for COVID-19 when she returned to Texas.

News 5 tracked spoke with that woman directly. Her name is Jenny Skellie.

“You are not confirmed to have the coronavirus?” we asked via Facebook video chat.

I am not confirmed to have the coronavirus,” Skellie responded

She says she made the initial post — which was in a local moms group from her area in Texas — not to cause a panic, but just to be informative.

A screenshot of the comment section on her post, containing a conversation with a Baldwin County native, quickly went viral. You’ve likely seen it.

She tells us she had body aches, a 99.9 degree fever, a cough and a headache.

Skellie has not been able to be tested for COVID-19. She tells us she spoke to her doctor about her symptoms, but was told no testing was available for someone in her specific condition. Skellie says they did tell her, however, if she began to have trouble breathing, to call 9-11.

Skellie says she wishes testing was more readily available – and she’s urging those in power to make that a reality.

“I’ve actually self-quarantined myself from by kids and my husband, but I just can’t get an answer [from doctors],” Skellie said.

