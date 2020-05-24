Families splash around at reopened community pool

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of families got a chance to enjoy a swim at the Bentonville community center this memorial weekend

Kids: “I love the pool, we are having a lot of fun.”

Kids got a chance to let loose, play in the playground, splash around all while social distancing. The community center reopened today, after closing for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the center is only open to members. They have to wear masks to come in, and deck furniture has been spread apart so families can keep their distance.

Parents tell us this is something their children have been looking forward to.

“We came out for a little fun from being quarantine inside and so we are happy to be in the open space and have a little freedom,” said Ceceilia Ladeji who brought her two sons.

Michelle Bartlett, a Rogers resident came out with her daughters. “It was a good opportunity to come out and swim and I really trust the community center and the steps that they were taking.”

Director David Wright said they have stepped up cleaning and sanitation efforts and hope to open the pool up to the general public in a few weeks.