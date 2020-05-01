Family spreading awareness about gun safety after finding bullet on porch

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday Bailey said hearing gunfire in her neighborhood isn’t rare, but this time it came a little too close to home.

Tuesday and her husband Justin moved into their house in Cedarville back in August with their two daughters. She said for the first time she didn’t feel safe.

“Since we moved to the country I just tell myself oh it’s normal I’m sure they are being careful, then I find the bullet on my front porch,” said Tuesday.

The Bailey’s grew up around guns. Justin goes hunting and has one for protection but finding a bullet on their property is not something they signed up for.

“I have no problems with guns or practice shooting but when you find a discharged bullet on your front porch. It’s alarming,” said Justin who believes the stray bullet might have bounced off the road.

“I didn’t see any marks on the house or the sidewalk where it would have made some impact.”

“I heard about another story about someone locally where a bullet actually went into their house and I don’t want that happening here,” said Tuesday.

The Bailey’s decided not to file a police report instead, Tuesday took to social media with a post saying quote ”quit shooting your guns into the air. I moved here so my kids could play outside. I don’t expect to find out who or where this came from but hopefully people will talk about this and be more careful.”

“As long as you are exercising due caution and you’re not endangering anyone else then you’re free to shoot your guns in the county,” said Lieutenant Todd Cowett with the Crawford County Sheriff’s office.

“But you’re accountable for every round that exits your barrel until it comes to a stop,” said Cowett.

“Don’t shoot if you don’t know where the bullets are going be careful because this could have ended a lot worse than it did,” said Tuesday.