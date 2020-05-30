Fayetteville Athletic club gets virus killing air filter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville gym increases its efforts to make sure its members stay healthy while working out during this pandemic.

The Fayetteville Athletic club is not only focused on cleaning its equipment but also on making sure that the air you breathe inside the club is free from bacteria and viruses.

Fitness Director, Mica O’Dell said that reducing the spread of the virus is a joint effort. Members are screened, wearing masks and wiping down the equipment before and after they use it.

To make the club safer for them, FAC has added AirPHX units to its facility. It will help kill any harmful bacteria floating in the air and on hard to reach surfaces.

“It is a cold plasma unit that sucks in the air and then it’s going to shoot out a propriety gas that is completely healthy and safe but those gases end up killing about 95 percent of viruses and bacteria like athletes foot, different things and of course coronavirus,” said O’dell.

2 units have been added on the main floor and another in the kids’ units. Each AirPHX covers about 150,000 cubic feet. The purified air also travels through its HVAC system to cover the entire facility. O’dell said the units are constantly cleaning the air and this is just added layer of protection they can provide its members.