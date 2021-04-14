Fayetteville Board of Health discusses ways to help those who are hesitant to get vaccines

FAYETTEVILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to how people can safely and effectively get their vaccines, the Fayetteville Board of Health discussed ways to help those who are hesitant to get the shot.

Dr. Gary Berner with the Community Clinic says bringing the vaccines to primary care doctors would help diminish some hesitancy and issues with access. “I think getting it in as many primary care clinics as possible just like you could grab your flu vaccine when you’re in checking your hypertension,” Berner said. “People have seen their primary care doctors for 20 years. They trust their pediatrician, or their primary care physician, or their specialist.”

Dr. Marti Sharkey added changing clinic times to be more flexible would allow more access as well as removing the need for appointments.

