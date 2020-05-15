Fayetteville company offering antibody testing to health care workers, large employers

Namida Lab, In. is now offering serological testing to identify antibodies present due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Namida Lab, Inc. in Fayetteville is offering serological testing to identify antibodies present individuals who may or may not have had COVID-19, according to a release from the biotech company on Thursday.

The private lab says it will offer the tests to healthcare workers and large employers “critical to the national economy.”

Namida Lab states in the release that the accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of its antibody test was evaluated “under strict clinical laboratory guidelines and standards.”

“In order to make a well-thought-out plan to move forward, our country will need serological testing available on a widespread scale,” said Dr. Anna Daily, Namida’s Director of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. “We are excited to contribute to public health by offering this testing in Arkansas.”

The laboratory says large portions of the population infected with COVID-19 remain uncounted because they weren’t tested initially and haven’t yet received antibody tests.

“Serological antibody testing is easily implementable to large populations and can provide a more accurate representation of how many people truly had the virus and how many were asymptomatic carriers,” Namida Lab, Inc. said in the release.

Its facilities are equipped with a fully-automated-, high-throughput laboratory that can run up to 3000 samples per day with reported results in 24 to 48 hours, according to the biotech company’s release.

“It has been a whirlwind of testing, building knowledge and our team has essentially gone from zero knowledge in this space to being an expert and being one of the first to bring a test in six weeks of time,” Omid Moghadam, CEO of Namida Lab, told KNWA/KFTA.