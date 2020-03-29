Fayetteville Farmers Market adapts to COVID-19 restrictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market was open on Saturday under new rules that aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All of the customers at the parking lot of the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center were told to wash their hands and take a pair of gloves.

“We ask that only interested shoppers come and please do not come in groups. This is not an event it is access to local food grown within 60 miles harvested by the local farmer,” organizers said on Facebook.

Farmers are asked to package the products themselves, not allowing customers to touch any items.

The market encouraged customers to follow social-distancing guidelines by maintaining a six-foot distance from other patrons and allowing only one person at each vendor at a time.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market has also launched an online-ordering system. Customers can order and pay online with a credit card, pull up, and be handed their bag of produce.

Online orders for April 4’s market open on Tuesday and close on Thursday, organizers say. A pickup spot has not yet been announced.

You can learn more about the market and how to order online at the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market website.