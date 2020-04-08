Fayetteville Police Department to host daily story time on Facebook amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department will host an online story time on Facebook throughout the month of April, the department announced on Wednesday.

Each day at 5 p.m., a different officer will read a story to kids in the community live on the Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department Facebook page.

The first story time will be Wednesday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

“Due to the current pandemic, we have had to cancel all community outreach events. This has made us think of other ways to reach our community. One thing we have come up with is Storytime with Fayetteville PD,” the department said on social media.