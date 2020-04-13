Fayetteville startup to provide week’s worth of lunches to essential workers at Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville tech startup announced on Monday that it will purchase a week’s worth of lunches from a local restaurant for the essential staff at Washington Regional Medical Center.

As a gesture of thanks to the workers at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, SupplyPike Inc. will purchase a total of 350 lunches from Stone Mill Bread Co. for employees at WRMC, all of whom are directly or indirectly involved in the care of COVID-19 patients.

The 125 employees are in the following departments:

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Emergency Center

Screening Clinic

Housekeeping

Materials Management

“We are extremely grateful for the work and sacrifice that the doctors, nurses, and essential employees of Washington Regional are putting in during this difficult time,” said Christine Tan, Senior Director of Operations and Administration of SupplyPike. “We decided to buy these meals from a local restaurant to help our local businesses that have also been affected by this pandemic.”

The Stone Mill Bread Co. lunches will be individually wrapped and served per the hospital’s safety guidelines.

The lunches will be served between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from Monday through Friday, the week of April 13.