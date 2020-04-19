First Arkansas medical professional dies of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Arkansas health care worker has died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference Sunday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state is up to 40 deaths due to the coronavirus, but noted the healthcare worker out of Jefferson Regional Medical Center was the first front-line medical professional to die to the virus.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement after the press conference:

“It was devastating to learn today that Arkansas has lost its first health-care worker as a result of this pandemic,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “In this time of uncertainty, I send my prayers to the family, friends and community at Jefferson Regional for the medical provider who sacrificed everything to serve and protect patients. I ask everyone in the State to take a moment to prayerfully thank those medical providers who are continuing to serve and protect Arkansans as we fight this together.”