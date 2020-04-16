First death related to coronavirus reported in Delaware County as total jumps to 131 in Oklahoma

A Cleveland County Health Department employee swabs the nose of a woman for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One day after Governor Kevin Stitt extended his ‘safer at home’ order for the vulnerable population, health experts say the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped past 2,300.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 2,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patients are in the following counties:

Adair – 29 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa -1

Atoka -1

Beaver: 1

Beckham -2

Bryan -5

Caddo -48 (2 death)

Canadian – 65 (3 deaths)

Carter- 1

Cherokee -22 (1 death)

Choctaw -3

Cleveland – 301 (21 deaths)

Comanche – 57

Cotton -5

Craig- 7

Creek – 58 (3 deaths)

Custer – 7

Delaware- 74 (2 deaths)

Dewey -2

Garfield -9 (1 death)

Garvin – 10

Grady- 16 (1 death)

Grant- 2

Greer -50 (4 deaths)

Jackson -6

Jefferson – 1

Johnston -2

Kay – 46 (4 deaths)

Kingfisher -6

Kiowa -2

Latimer -4 (1 death)

Le Flore -5

Lincoln – 11

Logan- 8

Love -2

Major -2 (1 death)

Marshall – 1

Mayes- 19 (3 deaths)

McClain -20

McCurtain – 7

Murray– 2

Muskogee -25 (3 deaths)

Noble -6

Nowata- 11

Okfuskee: 1

Oklahoma – 497 (22 deaths)

Okmulgee- 14

Osage – 61 (8 deaths)

Ottawa- 24

Pawnee – 28 (2 deaths)

Payne -34

Pittsburg- 14 (1 death)

Pontotoc – 10 (1 death)

Pottawatomie – 32 (3 deaths)

Rogers -30 (2 deaths)

Seminole -7 (1 death)

Sequoyah – 10 (2 deaths)

Stephens – 15 (1 death)

Texas -9 (1 deaths)

Tillman -1

Tulsa – 376 (21 deaths)

Wagoner – 107 (7 deaths)

Washington – 124 (5 deaths)

Woodward -1.

Timeline from April 16

Officials also announced eight additional deaths from the virus:

Two men and one woman in the 65 and older age group in Cleveland County

Two men in the 65 and older category in Delaware County

A woman in the 65 and older age group in Caddo County

A woman in the 65 and older age group in Muskogee County

A woman in the 65 and older age group in Washington County.

Health experts say three of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other five died between April 9 and April 14.

So far, officials say 131 Oklahoma patients have died and 528 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In all, 1,385 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

According to health department data from Wednesday, officials believe 1,240 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.