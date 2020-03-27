Fayetteville flower shop partners with Meals on Wheels to gift flowers to quarantined senior citizens

"The public has just been so great and supportive. It's helping me because I need the business and it has been wonderful for the seniors."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When COVID-19 hit, ZuZu’s Petals and Gifts in Fayetteville took a big hit.

“We lost all of our event business and when the university shut down we had to kind of re-think an entire business strategy in order for us to survive,” shop owner Cindy Stevenson said.

In partnership with Meals on Wheels and the Fayetteville Senior Center, ZuZu’s Petals and Gifts began a program sending flowers to seniors quarantined at home.

Stevenson said her staff started by donating arrangements that were originally prepared for now canceled events. “My team put together 20 arrangements and we went to these houses and we donated them.”

What originated as an opportunity to give back to her community, has become a way for Stevenson to keep her business afloat.

“The people loved them so much that I put a donation arrangement on our website so that other people can buy them and we deliver them,” Stevenson said.

You now have the opportunity to give back to the community while also supporting ZuZu’s, by gifting flowers to quarantined senior citizens in the Northwest Arkansas Area.

ZuZu’s is encouraging customers to order a donated arrangement that will be delivered for free to other Meals on Wheels recipients.

There’s just so much science behind flowers and how they can bring you hope and happiness and they have actually done studies with senior citizens and flowers and the results were incredible” Stevenson said.

ZuZu’s Petals and Gifts closed its doors to the public on March 19 due to COVID-19 but will continue to make deliveries.

All vases for orders are being sanitized before they are delivered.

Click here to find out more information about how the shop is operating amid the outbreak.